Overview of Dr. David Johnson, MD

Dr. David Johnson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Jersey Shore Medcl Cnt Cardiovs in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.