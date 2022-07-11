Overview

Dr. David Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Johnson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.