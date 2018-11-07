Dr. David Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South, Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Canyon Vista Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3950 S Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 694-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I ever went to. He had to aspirate a goiter several times and is an expert, beyond any regular doctor.
About Dr. David Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1437258852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
