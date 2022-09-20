Overview of Dr. David Johnson, MD

Dr. David Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Little River, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.