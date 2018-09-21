Dr. David Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jones, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.
Piedmont Neurosurgery PA1899 Tate Blvd SE Ste 2108, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 327-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones had come highly recommended by my neighbor, my cousin, and even the nurses during my husband's surgery and my surgery. He is very caring and understanding. He is also an excellent surgeon. After my 2 cervical disc replacements, I was back to work in 2 weeks and did not have to wear a brace of any sort. I had immediate relief with no complications and have recommended him several times. My husband is seeing him for a second time because of the care that Dr. Jones has for his patient
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
