Overview

Dr. David Jones, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.