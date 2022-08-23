Dr. David Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Jones, DO
Dr. David Jones, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Obstetricians & Gynecologists1080 Beecher Xing N, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 476-4101
-
2
Northeast Obstetricians & Gynecologists--Grove City2399 OLD STRINGTOWN RD, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 875-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Seriously hands down the BEST doctor ever! I absolutely loveeeee Dr. Jones. He delivered my first son and I am almost due with my second baby. I moved over an hour away and when I found out I was pregnant again I kept Dr. Jones as he saved my first son's life. He is like catching up with a friend. I look forward to all of my appointments with him. Dr. Jones has helped me in more ways then any other doctor. He has listened to me bawl my eyes out in his office for personal reasons, he never judges and anytime I've had a problem in my routine health or in my pregnancies he gets me in immediately. It is not weird having a male OB/GYN, if you're looking for the best in Central Ohio go to him!
About Dr. David Jones, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1568699387
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Miami University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.