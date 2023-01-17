Dr. David Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jones, MD
Dr. David Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Jones works at
Lone Tree Emergency & Trauma Surgery Specialists10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 207, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-5977Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones took time to discuss my surgery beforehand, and answered all of my questions. My recovery went as expected, and as described by Dr. Jones.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1679585871
- Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.