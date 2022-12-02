Dr. David Josephson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Josephson, MD
Dr. David Josephson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Tower Urology, 8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048, (310) 854-9898
Emergency Medicine Assocs, 18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356, (818) 881-0800
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Dr. J speaks directly and honestly without varnishing his words. Has a good sense of humor and efficient with his methods. He is open to using diet or alternative methods that may help a person's health as long as it does not interfere with the protocol.
- Urology
Experience: 24 years
Languages: English, Arabic and Spanish
NPI: 1063510840
- City of Hope
USC Keck School of Medicine
Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
University of California at Los Angeles
- Urology
Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Josephson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Josephson speaks Arabic and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.
