Dr. David Josephson, MD
Dr. David Josephson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neu8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 615, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 806-6990
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neur PC8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David Josephson has been my neurologist for over 20 years! He diagnosed my Multiple Sclerosis in 1999 when other doctors could not figure out what was going on with me. He is very KIND and VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE!!! Extremely great neurologist! Dr Josephson’s PA, Emily Kreich is incredibly knowledgeable, helpful and caring. He does run behind with his appointments, because he is so caring and spends as much time as needed with each patient. He is very busy and you have to schedule your appointments out a few months; if it is something that is urgent, the office will work you in.
About Dr. David Josephson, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1871597559
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Neurology
Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josephson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.