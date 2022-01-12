Dr. David Judy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Judy, DO
Dr. David Judy, DO is a Dermatologist in South Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts Medical School
West Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery4202 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 925-7546
Dr. Judy has removed over 30 Basal Cell Carcinomas over the past 5 years and I have to say he and his staff are A++! I drive from Beckley because I know when I leave he has removed the problem and I don't have to go back. They biopsy them right their in his office while you wait so if they didn't get it they can finish before you leave. The whole staff is very professional starting when you check in with Ryan. I just wish I had been a lot smarter when I was younger about being out in the sun. Dave Castleman
Dr. Judy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judy has seen patients for Dry Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Judy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.