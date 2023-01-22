Overview of Dr. David Jurkovich, MD

Dr. David Jurkovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jurkovich works at Dr David F Jurkovich MD LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Patent Ductus Arteriosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.