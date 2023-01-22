Dr. David Jurkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jurkovich, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jurkovich, MD
Dr. David Jurkovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jurkovich's Office Locations
Dr David F Jurkovich MD LLC1779 N University Dr Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 601-3498Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My previous cardiologist in the hospital said "nothing wrong with you". My son got the administration to test further. Dr. J did a catheter and my artery was 95% closed. He saved my life. "He never sleeps" !
About Dr. David Jurkovich, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
