Dr. David Jutkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jutkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jutkowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jutkowitz, MD
Dr. David Jutkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Jutkowitz works at
Dr. Jutkowitz's Office Locations
-
1
David M Jutkowitz, MD1950 Main St Ste 1, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 377-6923
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jutkowitz?
Dr. J is an amazing physician. He is not allowed to retire because I know I will never find a such an amazing Dr.
About Dr. David Jutkowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1649209107
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jutkowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jutkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jutkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jutkowitz works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jutkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jutkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.