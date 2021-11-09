Dr. Kabel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Kabel, MD
Dr. David Kabel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Arbor Gate Heart Clinic Cardiovascular Medicine Clinic2601 W Beltline Hwy Ste 200, Madison, WI 53713 Directions (608) 287-2434
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Check irregular heartbeat and atrial fib discovered by another physician before minor hand surgery.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabel.
