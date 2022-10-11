Dr. Kadmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kadmon, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kadmon, MD
Dr. David Kadmon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Kadmon works at
Dr. Kadmon's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Center of Ri Inc.132 Old River Rd Ste B2, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 333-2784
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadmon?
I saw the doctor for OA and he explained everything in depth. Front office staff very polite and overall good experience.
About Dr. David Kadmon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912946658
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadmon works at
Dr. Kadmon speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadmon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.