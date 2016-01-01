Dr. David Kaelin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaelin, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kaelin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Dr. Kaelin works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Girardeau Dental Care7 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 269-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaelin?
About Dr. David Kaelin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1891997300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaelin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaelin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaelin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaelin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaelin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.