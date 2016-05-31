See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. David Kahn, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.2 (8)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kahn, MD

Dr. David Kahn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kahn works at Kahn David MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kahn David MD
    35 E 85th St Apt 5S, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
May 31, 2016
Was extremely helpful putting together complicated issues and making clear recommendations
Emreese in Clearwater, FL — May 31, 2016
About Dr. David Kahn, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497774822
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ny State Psychiatric Institute
Fellowship
Internship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

