Dr. David Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kahn, MD
Dr. David Kahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
Desert Hematology And Oncology14780 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 211, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 428-7678
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Kahn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942421334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Medical Oncology
