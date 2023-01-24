Overview of Dr. David Kahng, MD

Dr. David Kahng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kahng works at David Kahng MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Buena Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.