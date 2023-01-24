Dr. David Kahng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kahng, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kahng, MD
Dr. David Kahng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kahng's Office Locations
-
1
CARA Plastic Surgery & Laser Center4220 W 3rd St Ste 102, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 384-4800Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
CARA Plastic Surgery & Laser Center5161 Beach Blvd Ste A, Buena Park, CA 90621 Directions (714) 521-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently got my breast augmentation with Dr. Kahng almost 5 months ago. I did a lot of research to find a surgeon and Dr. Kahng stood out to me. My breast looks amazing. I am happy with my results and the size of my breast it was definitely worth it. I can truly say this breast augmentation has been life changing for me and I couldn't be happier.
About Dr. David Kahng, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center University Campus
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahng speaks Korean and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.