Dr. David Kallenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kallenberger, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kallenberger, MD
Dr. David Kallenberger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kallenberger works at
Dr. Kallenberger's Office Locations
-
1
Ob Gyn Specialists Inc3433 NW 56th St Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4701
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kallenberger?
Dr Kallenberger has been my Ob/Gyn for 40 years. He is an excellent physician with an abundance of knowledge. I actually drive from Houston to OKC to see him. He is worth the drive! He has a wicked good sense of humor! Not enough good words to say about him!
About Dr. David Kallenberger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1427001668
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallenberger works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.