Overview of Dr. David Kamelhar, MD

Dr. David Kamelhar, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kamelhar works at David L. Kamelhar MD Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.