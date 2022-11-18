Dr. David Kamelhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamelhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kamelhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kamelhar, MD
Dr. David Kamelhar, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kamelhar works at
Dr. Kamelhar's Office Locations
David L. Kamelhar MD Pllc38 E 32nd St Rm 601, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 685-1479
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamelhar has surpassed our expectations much beyond what we were hoping for in a physician. In July 2019, when my wife found out she has a rare lung disease, she went through 3 different pulmonologists before she found Dr. Kamelhar, who really understands her disease. Besides his experience and knowledge, Dr. Kamelhar is organized, collaborative, conscientious and empathetic. Dr. Kamelhar has a unique compassion for his patients, and my wife knows she can get in touch with him at all times easily including weekends when she has a problem; this CALMS her ANXIETY. Now she sleeps and eats well which boosts her immune system to fight this disease. After more than 2 years, her condition has improved and is stable. Thank you, Dr. Kamelhar. You are the best of the best.
About Dr. David Kamelhar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamelhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamelhar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamelhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamelhar works at
Dr. Kamelhar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamelhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamelhar speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamelhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamelhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamelhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamelhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.