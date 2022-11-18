See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Kamelhar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.3 (23)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kamelhar, MD

Dr. David Kamelhar, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kamelhar works at David L. Kamelhar MD Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kamelhar's Office Locations

    David L. Kamelhar MD Pllc
    38 E 32nd St Rm 601, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 685-1479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Kamelhar has surpassed our expectations much beyond what we were hoping for in a physician. In July 2019, when my wife found out she has a rare lung disease, she went through 3 different pulmonologists before she found Dr. Kamelhar, who really understands her disease. Besides his experience and knowledge, Dr. Kamelhar is organized, collaborative, conscientious and empathetic. Dr. Kamelhar has a unique compassion for his patients, and my wife knows she can get in touch with him at all times easily including weekends when she has a problem; this CALMS her ANXIETY.  Now she sleeps and eats well which boosts her immune system to fight this disease.  After more than 2 years, her condition has improved and is stable. Thank you, Dr. Kamelhar.  You are the best of the best. 
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kamelhar, MD
    About Dr. David Kamelhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891795787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kamelhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamelhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamelhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamelhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamelhar works at David L. Kamelhar MD Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kamelhar’s profile.

    Dr. Kamelhar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamelhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamelhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamelhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamelhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamelhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

