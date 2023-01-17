Dr. David Kaminetzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminetzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaminetzky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5855Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Kaminetzky for concerns on immune diseases related to blood. He took time to ask a lot of questions and was very diligent; which I really appreciated. He also followed up with me regarding appointments and to answer some follow up questions. His office is very cordial and they are very responsive. I would say he has great bedside manners, and is inquisitive and knowledgeable. I definitely recommend him.
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
