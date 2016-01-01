Overview

Dr. David Kamp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kamp works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.