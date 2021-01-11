Overview of Dr. David Kanagy, MD

Dr. David Kanagy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.



Dr. Kanagy works at Alliance Community Medical Foundation in Alliance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.