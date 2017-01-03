Overview

Dr. David Kandath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Memorial U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Kandath works at Saratoga Cardiology Associates in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypotension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.