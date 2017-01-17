Overview of Dr. David Kang, MD

Dr. David Kang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They completed their residency with Bronx-Lebanon Med Ctr



Dr. Kang works at Garden State IM of Clark in Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.