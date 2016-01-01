See All Radiation Oncologists in Mount Vernon, WA
Dr. David Kantorowitz, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Mount Vernon, WA
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kantorowitz, MD

Dr. David Kantorowitz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kantorowitz works at Skagit Valley Hospital Regional Cancer Care Center in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kantorowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skagit Valley Hospital Regional Cancer Care Center
    307 S 13th St Ste 200, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

About Dr. David Kantorowitz, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1316959646
Education & Certifications

  • U Rochester
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
  • Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Skagit Valley Hospital

