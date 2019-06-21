Dr. David Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kaplan, MD
Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Lakeview Regional Physician Group Specialty Services - Lacombe64040 Highway 434 Ste 103, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 882-6221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lacombe64040 Louisiana Ste 103, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 882-6221
Lakeview Regional Physicians Group - Covington2050 Gause Blvd E Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 646-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I WAS REFFERED TO DR. KAPLAN BY MY PRIMARY CARE DOCTOR FOR FLUID COLLECTING IN MY RIGHT LEG DUE TO THE WEST NILE VIRUS. DR. KAPLAN AND HIS STAFF WERE VERY POSITIVE AND THROUGH AFTER A SHORT WAIT. I AM AWAITING RESULTS FROM A SCAN HIS OFFICE PERFORMED AFTER MY VISIT.
About Dr. David Kaplan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1558310862
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt.Siani Hospital
- Louisiana State University Medical Center|Louisiana State University School of Medicine at New Orleans
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
