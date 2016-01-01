Dr. David Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kaplan, MD
Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Foot Care Specialists Inc. A Podiatry Group39 N San Mateo Dr Ste 4, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 343-7775
Deborah B. Penrose DO Gisela F Schecter MD Pamela Carrington DO725 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Directions (650) 726-4070
Sequoia Hospital170 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 369-5811
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Kaplan, MD
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital, Warren Michigan
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Ankle Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.