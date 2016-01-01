Overview of Dr. David Kaplan, MD

Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Foot Care Specialists Inc. A Podiatry Group in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Half Moon Bay, CA and Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.