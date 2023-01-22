Dr. David Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Bowman Gray-Wake Forest University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology4601 W 109th St Ste 116, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 469-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a very happy patient of Dr Kaplan's for years. I drove over 80 miles for my annual screening for skin cancer and felt his outstanding service was always worth the trip. I highly recommend Dr Kaplan and his staff to anyone looking for personal, quality skin care concerns.
About Dr. David Kaplan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Med Coll Penn Hosp|Med College Penn Hospital
- Bowman Gray-Wake Forest University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.