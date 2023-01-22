See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. David Kaplan, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Bowman Gray-Wake Forest University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kaplan works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology
    4601 W 109th St Ste 116, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 469-1115

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Rash
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Jan 22, 2023
    I have been a very happy patient of Dr Kaplan's for years. I drove over 80 miles for my annual screening for skin cancer and felt his outstanding service was always worth the trip. I highly recommend Dr Kaplan and his staff to anyone looking for personal, quality skin care concerns.
    Linda Hicks — Jan 22, 2023
    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    Dr. David Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

