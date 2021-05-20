Dr. David Kaplowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaplowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kaplowitz, MD
Dr. David Kaplowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Kaplowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaplowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Hercules Medical PC177 E 87th St Ste 406, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 348-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplowitz?
He’s the best Dr we ever had. Our entire family is very pleased with Dr Kaplowitz.
About Dr. David Kaplowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1083670103
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplowitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplowitz works at
Dr. Kaplowitz speaks German and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.