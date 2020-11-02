Dr. David Kardesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kardesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kardesch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Kardesch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
SSM Health Heart & Vascular5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 101, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
As a new patient, got an appointment quickly. Straight forward physican. Very thorough and highly competent. Several people in the medical field recommended him and they were correct.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609875699
- Texas Heart Institute
- University Colo Health Scis Center
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UMKC
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kardesch speaks Spanish.
