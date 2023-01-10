Overview

Dr. David Karle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Karle works at SUBBURAMAN SIVAKUMAR MD in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.