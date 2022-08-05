Dr. David Karpe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Karpe, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Karpe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
ABC Pediatrics176 N Village Ave Ste 1D, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-0434
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Karpe is a great and caring Doctor who takes the time to explain what’s going on and what he’s doing. He’s a caring and smart doctor who is very skilled. I highly recommend.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1649253030
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Karpe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.