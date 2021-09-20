See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. David Kartzinel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (53)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Kartzinel, MD

Dr. David Kartzinel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kartzinel works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kartzinel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada Sunrise
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 408, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4328
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Syphilis Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    Sep 20, 2021
    Such an amazing doctor!
    — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. David Kartzinel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1700842226
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    • State University Of New York
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kartzinel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartzinel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kartzinel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kartzinel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kartzinel works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kartzinel’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartzinel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartzinel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartzinel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartzinel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

