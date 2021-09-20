Overview of Dr. David Kartzinel, MD

Dr. David Kartzinel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kartzinel works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.