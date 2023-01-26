See All Dermatologists in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. David Kasper, DO

Dermatology
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kasper, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kasper works at Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute in Fort Washington, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute
    455 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 127, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute
    1240 S Broad St Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-3376
  3. 3
    Central Montgomery Dermatology Assoc
    1003 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-5030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Kasper is one of the most down to earth, thorough doctors I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing! I had originally gone to the wrong office so was very late for my appointment, but both he and his staff were so understanding and accommodating!
    Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kasper, DO
    About Dr. David Kasper, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811175649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aria Health - Frankford Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kasper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

