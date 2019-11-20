Overview

Dr. David Kateb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Kateb works at Mdr Rehab. Inc. in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.