Dr. David Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Athens Orthopedic Clinic PA1765 Old West Broad St Bldg 2, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1663
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was quite refreshing being able to be seen by an orthopedic surgeon regarding a trigger finger without having months of wait time. In short order, Dr Katz explained the problem and the course of treatment. The treatment was begun that day. Questions were answered and follow up scheduled. Dr Katz was engaging, and I appreciated his knowledge and kindness.
About Dr. David Katz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407034531
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Orthopedics Hand and Upper Extremity Center
- Emory University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Virginia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
