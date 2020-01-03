See All General Surgeons in Bethpage, NY
Dr. David Kaufman, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (384)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at Breast Care Specialists in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

    Breast Care Specialists
    Breast Care Specialists
4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 101, Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 520-1480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Lymph Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Suspicious Lump Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2020
    My Procedure was made Comfortable and Stress free by Dr kaufman, He answer all my question and was Calm and Understanding.
    — Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. David Kaufman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Infirm Beekman Downtown Hospital
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
