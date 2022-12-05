Dr. David Kaufman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kaufman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Satellite Office510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 727-2035
-
2
South Coast Ear Nose & Throat A Medical Corporation18 Endeavor Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 218-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Always there when I need him whether in person or telehealth.
About Dr. David Kaufman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508893363
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.