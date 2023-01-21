See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wailuku, HI
Dr. David Kaufman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (83)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Kaufman works at Kaiser Orthopaedic Surgery in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wailuku Medical Office
    80 Mahalani St Ste 100, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 833-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Kaufman is amazing. I had an ankle break with less than 3 weeks away from a planned dream vacation to Tahiti. Dr. Kaufman spent more than an hour with me discussing how I could have an amazing vacation but also continue my active lifestyle post any operation. We decided on surgery with a fast-tracked plan for the future. I have anxiety and he talked me through everything. Every time I met with Dr. Kaufman after surgery, he treated me as if I was his only patient. His bed side manner is without comparison. I look forward to every appointment!
    Matthew Bachman — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kaufman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kaufman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaufman to family and friends

    Dr. Kaufman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaufman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kaufman, MD.

    About Dr. David Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598083727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush|Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford University Hosps &amp; Clins
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Kaiser Orthopaedic Surgery in Wailuku, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kaufman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.