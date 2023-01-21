Overview of Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Kaiser Orthopaedic Surgery in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

