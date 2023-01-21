Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Wailuku Medical Office80 Mahalani St Ste 100, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (833) 833-3333
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Dr. Kaufman is amazing. I had an ankle break with less than 3 weeks away from a planned dream vacation to Tahiti. Dr. Kaufman spent more than an hour with me discussing how I could have an amazing vacation but also continue my active lifestyle post any operation. We decided on surgery with a fast-tracked plan for the future. I have anxiety and he talked me through everything. Every time I met with Dr. Kaufman after surgery, he treated me as if I was his only patient. His bed side manner is without comparison. I look forward to every appointment!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598083727
- Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush|Rush University Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Stanford University Hosps & Clins
- University of California, San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
