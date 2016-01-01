Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert M Melnikoff M D Inc2500 Hospital Dr Ste 4B, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 447-3001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
About Dr. David Kaufman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1720013782
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.