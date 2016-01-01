See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Kaufman works at Robert M Melnikoff M D Inc in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M Melnikoff M D Inc
    2500 Hospital Dr Ste 4B, Mountain View, CA 94040 (650) 447-3001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Treatment frequency



Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaufman to family and friends

About Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1720013782
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Saint Vincent's Hospital
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaufman works at Robert M Melnikoff M D Inc in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

