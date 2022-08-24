Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Dr. David Kaufman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery1841 IRON POINT RD, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-9895Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaufman wasn’t the first surgeon I went to see about an augmentation; but he was definitely my last. From my consultation to my final appt, him & his entire team were incredible! They genuinely put your best interest/desires in the forefront of everything. Dr. K sat with interest of my “why” as I cried describing. Instead of telling me “that wont work“ with what I wanted; he in detail, educated me on how & why what I’m telling him I want to look Like doesn’t match the approach or size I thought I wanted. The nurses are truly incredible as well; as I found that one nurse that truly made my experience one of a kind. The responsiveness on the comm app never ceased to amaze me how quickly they respond about any questions/concerns you may have. Scars.. unimaginably fantastic! And… I get questioned if my boobs are natural or an upgrade, hehe. which is exactly what I wanted! I couldn’t possibly thank Dr. Kaufman and his team enough for the holistic care they gave me!
About Dr. David Kaufman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841214186
Education & Certifications
- Mountain View
- Stanford
- HARVARD MED SCH
- United States Naval Academy
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
