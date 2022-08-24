See All Plastic Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Folsom, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.

Dr. Kaufman works at Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery
    1841 IRON POINT RD, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-9895
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. David Kaufman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841214186
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mountain View
Fellowship
Internship
  • Stanford
Internship
Medical Education
  • HARVARD MED SCH
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • United States Naval Academy
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaufman works at Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

