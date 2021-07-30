Dr. David Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufmann, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kaufmann, MD
Dr. David Kaufmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Dr. Kaufmann's Office Locations
-
1
UPMC Mercy1350 Locust St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 471-4772
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?
Excellent. He listened intently, reviewed my scans, let me verbalize my concerns and spent quite a long time with me. I was very much impressed with him and his nurse Mary Ellen.
About Dr. David Kaufmann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144204223
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.