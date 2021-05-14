Dr. David Kauvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kauvar, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kauvar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Colo/Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Kauvar works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Multispecialty540 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 685 White Plains Road685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and professional and communicates very well. Performed my colonoscopy. Very happy with the whole experience- the hospital and Dr Kauvar
About Dr. David Kauvar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770646127
Education & Certifications
- U Colo/Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauvar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauvar works at
Dr. Kauvar has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.