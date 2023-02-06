Overview of Dr. David Kay, MD

Dr. David Kay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center.



Dr. Kay works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.