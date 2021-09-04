See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Durham, NC
Dr. David Kaylie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Kaylie, MD

Neurotology
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kaylie, MD

Dr. David Kaylie, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Kaylie works at Duke Otolaryngology South Durham in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kaylie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Eye Center of South Durham
    234 Crooked Creek Pkwy, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 385-5300
  2. 2
    Duke South
    40 Duke Medicine Cir # 1F, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-5454
  3. 3
    Duke South
    200 Trent Dr # 3535, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-6968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deafness Conductive - Stapedial - Ear Malformation - Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Microtia, Meatal Atresia and Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Hearing Loss - Early Greying - Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaylie?

    Sep 04, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr Kaylie’s in 2011-2012. His perseverance to find help for his many Ramsay-Hunt patients was a God-send for me. I had suffered with severe cranial pain coupled with severe vestibular disturbances for over 4 years prior to seeing Dr Kaylie & Dr Linda Gray. (I had previously been seen at Cleveland Clinic to no avail with tons of prescription meds.) Dr Kaylie’s research goes far beyond ANY doctor whom I have experienced. Thank you Dr Kaylie for providing me with a quality functioning life again (without 80% of the medication).
    P Wilson — Sep 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kaylie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kaylie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaylie to family and friends

    Dr. Kaylie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaylie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kaylie, MD.

    About Dr. David Kaylie, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972690097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Otology Grp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Or Health Science University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kaylie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaylie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaylie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaylie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaylie works at Duke Otolaryngology South Durham in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kaylie’s profile.

    Dr. Kaylie has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaylie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaylie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaylie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaylie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaylie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kaylie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.