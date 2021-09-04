Overview of Dr. David Kaylie, MD

Dr. David Kaylie, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Kaylie works at Duke Otolaryngology South Durham in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.