Dr. Kearney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kearney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kearney, MD
Dr. David Kearney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Kearney's Office Locations
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 370, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5035
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Kearney, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1023009347
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kearney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kearney has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kearney speaks Armenian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearney.
