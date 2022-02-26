See All Podiatrists in Breese, IL
Dr. David Kee, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Kee, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Breese, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Kee, DPM

Dr. David Kee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Breese, IL. 

Dr. Kee works at HSHS Medical Group - Breese in Breese, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
View Profile

Dr. Kee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Breese
    14160 Jamestown Rd, Breese, IL 62230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 526-7154
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - O'Fallon
    1512 N Green Mount Rd Ste 109, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 526-7154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kee?

    Feb 26, 2022
    I started going to see Dr Kee after seeing several others over years with no help or relief from daily pain. I had went so long he had to work slowly to fix one problem at a time til finding the underlying issue and fixing it. I hadn't been able to walk to go shopping or play with my grandkids in years...Now I can!! I had foot surgery and he took time to explain things in detail to myself and my family so we all knew what to expect. Dr Kee listens and takes his time with his patients. His staff is caring and thoughtful. They know their patients and treat them with care. I walk into the office its pleasant, I feel the ease, no stress and always welcoming. I drive a distance to go to this doctor due to his ability and his staff.
    Marine IL — Feb 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kee, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kee, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kee to family and friends

    Dr. Kee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kee, DPM.

    About Dr. David Kee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992772289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kee, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.