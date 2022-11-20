Dr. David Keelen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keelen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Keelen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Keelen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Keelen works at
Locations
Baylor Center for Pain Management Dallas3600 Gaston Ave Ste 360, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-7246
Konen and Associates5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 208, Frisco, TX 75034 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Keelan is always there when you need him. He listens.
About Dr. David Keelen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas Tech University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keelen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keelen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keelen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Keelen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keelen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keelen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keelen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.